A BOLD virtual world will be launched to mark 100 years of the first ever public entertainment broadcast in Essex.

This month, Essex will mark the centenary of the first ever public entertainment broadcast from Chelmsford by pioneering company Marconi, and the people behind the celebrations have not been deterred by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series of events planned this month to commemorate Marconi’s centenary will now be live-streamed to audiences across Essex and beyond.

They include a live radio play of the Marconi story with a recreation of the groundbreaking first broadcast by opera star Dame Nellie Melba who sang across the airwaves on June 15 1920.

The Marconi celebrations, which form a major part of Essex 2020, a year-long celebration of science and creativity across the county, include: Today, June 15 – Radio play “The Power Behind the Microphone: The First Radio Broadcast Centenary” including a recreation of the revolutionary broadcast live-streamed by Chelmsford City Theatre at the exact date and time of the original 100 years ago.

BBC Essex and Chelmsford Community Radio will also broadcast the play as part of special Marconi programmes.

On June 16, A World without Marconi - Alan Hartley-Smith discusses Marconi’s outstanding contribution to the world of technology.

On June 22, Hello CQ! This is Writtle 2MT calling - Tim Wander relays the story of radio station 2MT in Writtle and its charismatic leader Peter Eckersley who became Britain’s first regular radio broadcaster and the first Chief Engineer of the new BBC.

Dick Madden, cabinet member for Essex 2020, Essex County Council, said: “Essex 2020 is all about celebrating the county’s pioneering past and present day innovators so there is no question about the key role the incredible and inspiring Marconi story must play in this.

“The many different people and partner organisations involved with the Marconi celebrations are continuing the spirit of innovation and creativity demonstrated by Marconi 100 years ago and imaginatively adapting their plans in response to Covid-19 - I can’t thank them enough. Essex is truly proud of the legacy of Marconi and the invention of radio which changed the world forever.”

Further Marconi themed events are scheduled throughout the year including an exhibition at Hylands House, the unveiling of commemorative plaques and a series of events of “The Future of Wireless”.

Visit www.essex2020.com for information.