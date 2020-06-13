A MAN has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a teenage girl.

Police were called shortly before 5pm today, (Saturday, June 13) after reports that a 13-year-old girl had been approached by a man on Maldon High Street.

It was reported that the man touched the girl and made inappropriate gestures towards her.

A police spokesman said: "Thankfully the girl got herself to safety and called for help.

"She has since been safeguarded and is being supported by specialist officers."

A 60-year-old man from Maldon has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

He remains in police custody.