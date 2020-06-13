Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with two robberies.

It was reported that four teenage boys were walking near to Springfield Lock, Chelmsford at around 4.20pm yesterday, Friday June 12

They were approached and threatened with a knife by three other teenage boys.

They demanded that they hand over their possession, including their mobile phones, threatening to hurt them if they didn't.

Later at around 7.50pm, it was reported that two teenagers were walking through Oaklands Park when they were also approached and threatened with a knife by three other teenage boys.

The two teenagers were forced to handover their possessions including earphones, a Gillet, a hat and two bikes.

One of the victims was then punched and kicked.

At around 9pm, three boys matching descriptions given by the victims, were found by Essex Police officers on Ruskin Road.

Two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old, all from London, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They remain in police custody.