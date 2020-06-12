POLICE have charged a man after recovering cocaine and heroin worth an estimated street value of about £21.5 million.

The drugs were found after local policing team officers carried out a stop check on a lorry at Harwich International Port on June 1.

They were discovered inside the trailer of the lorry, with assistance from Border Forces officers based in Harwich.

Marcin Jadasz, 43, was arrested and later charged with two counts of importing a class A drug with intent to evade a prohibition or restriction.

Jadasz, of Nysa, in Poland, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on June 3 and is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on July 1.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Our investigation remains ongoing."

Border Force has been contatced for comment.