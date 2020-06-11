Nigel Farage has left his regular show on talk radio station LBC 'with immediate effect'.

The leader of the Brexit Party and former leader of UKIP, first joined the national broacaster in January 2017 to host The Nigel Farage Show.

During his tenure on the station, Farage interviewed US President Donald Trump on October 31, 2019 - the day the UK was set to leave the European Union.

He was briefly off air last autumn due to the General Election, but returned the airwaves soon afterwards in his regular teatime slot.

What have LBC said about his departure?

An LBC spokesperson said: “Nigel Farage’s contract with LBC is up very shortly and, following discussions with him, Nigel is stepping down from LBC with immediate effect.

"We thank Nigel for the enormous contribution he has made to LBC and wish him well.”

A replacement for Farage has yet to be announced.

Who else presents shows on LBC?

The station, which has the slogan 'Leading Britain's Conversation', is hosts phone-in shows every day.

Nick Ferrari presents the breakfast show between 7am and 10am on weekdays, with other presenters on the line-up including, James O'Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Eddie Mair, Steve Allen, Clive Bull, Ian Payne, Nick Abbot and Andrew Castle.

How can I listen to LBC?

Listners can tune in to LBC on 97.3 FM across London and on Digital Radio (DAB) across the whole of the UK.

The station can also be listened to on the Global Player app, available on the app store and Google Play, or on a smart speaker.

The radio station can also be accessed via TV, on Sky channel 0124, Virgin Media channel 919, Freesat channel 734 and on Freeview channel 732, or by listening online at lbc.co.uk.