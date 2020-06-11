Police have revealed their most-unusual lockdown callouts - including a pair having sex outdoors and a naked sunbather.

Both incidents were recorded in different areas of the country earlier this month.

Following the first callout, police have issued a warning after a couple were caught having sex in public.

While the pair were discovered by a police force in Sussex, anyone else thinking of doing the same outdoors elsewhere across the UK have been urged not to do so.

The incident, which happened on June 7, prompted a police officer to offer some tongue-in-cheek advice to any couples considering an al fresco love-making session during lockdown.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, an officer from the Sussex Roads Policing Unit who was called to the incident, has urged people to wait until they were in the safety of their own home before “engaging in sexual acts”.

Posting an image of the report on Twitter, he said: “If you’re going to meet up with your beloved for a picnic, please wait until you get home before having dessert.

“[The] couple [were] located and suitable words of advice [were] given.”

'Warning issued after naked man found sunbathing near railway'

Elsewhere in a seperate incident in Essex on June 2, a naked man who was sunbathing near to train tracks was mistaken for a dead body by police officers, and has prompted another warning for anyone else considering the same

Worried Network Rail workers in raised the alarm and called police after spotting what they described as a pair of feet and "no signs of life" in the grounds of Chafford Hundred Train Station, British Transport Police said.

In a tweet, BTP said: "Rushing to the scene, officers found a man in his late 30s enjoying some nude sunbathing.

"Please don't sunbathe nude on the railway."

A spokeswoman for Network Rail said: "Let me lay it bare, the railway is not a place to sunbathe. Please keep away from the tracks."

A spokeswoman for rail operator c2c, declined to comment but said there had been similar episodes of nude sunbathers in the past.

"It is not as uncommon as you might think." the spokesman added.

A BTP spokesman said the report was made at about 1pm on Monday, June 2, in London Road, West Thurrock and "words of advice were given about the dangers of the railway".