McDonald's have relaunched its delivery service at more than 570 branches across the UK following a temporary suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The fast-food chain began the scheme again at 11am on Wednesday, June 10, using Uber Eats and Just Eat.
The move comes days after hundreds of drive-thru branches reopened nationwide.
What have McDonald's said about the latest rollout?
Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s UK & Ireland said: "Over the last four weeks, we have carefully reopened over 1,000 restaurants for drive-thru or McDelivery, only progressing to new channels and more restaurants when we were confident that we could provide a safe working environment for our people.
"Following a closed test in London last month, I am pleased to confirm that we will begin reopening for takeaway and click and collect.
"Starting on Wednesday, June 17, in 11 Roadchef service station locations, we will welcome motorway users back inside our restaurants for the first time since March.
"We’re taking our time to get this right, reviewing our processes before we gradually roll-out to high streets, towns and city centres from June 24 onwards.
"We’re delighted to be back. I am extremely proud of our employees, franchisees and suppliers who are working so hard in so many communities already.
"The high street is at the heart of our business, it is where we started in the UK, in Woolwich over 45 years ago.
"In line with Government changes to lockdown restrictions, over the next few weeks and months we’ll reopen on high streets across the UK and in towns and cities in Ireland.
"I know that opening those doors will be incredibly satisfying for our restaurant teams, but it will also mean them getting used to the measures we have implemented to enable us to safely return.
"So please continue to support them and follow the social distancing measures we’ve introduced for the safety of our teams and you.
"Separately, I am also delighted to confirm we are preparing for the return of the much-missed McMuffin.
"On June 24, we will trial breakfast service in a small number of restaurants, and if successful aim to roll-out nationwide in July.
"Throughout this reopening I’ve committed to our employees that we will only move forward to the next stage when I am confident we can do so whilst still enabling safe working.
"We’ll announce the restaurants involved in the breakfast trial nearer the time and thank you in advance to the teams participating in this test.
"Thank you again for the support you have shown the business and our employees over the last few weeks, we are all incredibly grateful for the reaction to our reopening."
Which locations will the delivery service be offered?
McDelivery returned to the following locations on June 10:
- A8 Showcase
- Abbey Lane
- Aberdeen - Kittybrewster
- Aintree
- Airdrie
- Aldershot - Ash Road
- All Saints Way
- Alperton
- Altrincham Retail Park
- Andover - New Street
- Andover - Weyhill
- Anniesland
- Apsley
- Ardwick
- Arnold - Nottingham Road
- Ashford - Eureka Park
- Ashford Orbital Park
- Ashton Moss
- Aylesbury 2
- Aylesford
- Balby - Sandford Road
- Ballymun Drive Thru
- Banbury - Beaumont Rd
- Banbury Gateway
- Barnsley - Old Mill Lane
- Barnsley - Stairfoot Roundabout
- Barnsley - Upper New Street
- Barnstaple - Eastern Ave
- Barnstaple - Roundswell
- Barrow in Furness D/t
- Basildon Mayflower Retail Park
- Basingstoke - Leisure Park
- Basingstoke Ii
- Bath - 2
- Beckton
- Bedford - Elms Parc
- Bedford Aspects
- Bedford Interchange
- Belfast - Boucher Road
- Belfast - Shore Road
- Bilston
- Binley - Coventry
- Birkenhead - Rock Retail Park
- Birmingham - Chelmsley Wood
- Birmingham - Small Heath
- Birmingham Bristol Rd
- Birmingham Fort
- Birstall
- Black Cat
- Blackpool - Rigby Road
- Blackpool Cherry Tree Road
- Blackpool Squires Gate
- Blaydon Shopping Centre
- Bletchley
- Boldon Dt
- Bordesley Green
- Borehamwood
- Bow - Payne Road
- Bracknell - the Keep
- Bradford - Five Lane Ends
- Bradford Rooley
- Braehead
- Bramley
- Branksome - Alder Road
- Breadsall
- Bredbury
- Brentford Red Lion
- Brent Park D/t
- Bridge of Don
- Brighton Marina
- Brimsdown Enfield
- Bristol
- Bristol Bedminster
- Bristol Brislington
- Bristol Filton
- Bristol Fishponds
- Bristol Hengrove
- Bristol Longwell Green
- Bromley - Garden Gate Ph
- Bucksburn
- Bulwell
- Burnley-asda
- Burton 2
- Burton on Trent
- Byker
- Calcot Relocation
- Camberley Ii
- Cambridge - Newmarket Road
- Cameron Park
- Cameron Toll
- Campbells Meadow Kings Lynn
- Canning Town
- Cannock Church Street
- Cannock Hawks Green
- Cannock Longford
- Cape Hill
- Capitol Centre
- Capitol Shopping Park - Cardiff
- Cardiff - Excelsior Road
- Cardiff Bay
- Cardiff Culverhouse Cross
- Cardiff Gate
- Cardiff Newport Rd
- Carlisle - Kingstown Retail Park
- Castle Marina
- Castlemilk
- Castlereagh - Saintfields
- Castletroy
- Catford 2 D/t
- Chadderton - Jardine Way
- Charlestown D/t
- Charlton
- Chester 2
- Chesterfield D/t
- Chester Road
- Chesterton
- Chichester
- Chichester Ii
- China Garden
- Chingford Fountain Ph
- Chorlton-cum-hardy
- City Road
- Cleethorpes
- Cleethorpes - Meridian Point
- Clondalkin
- Clydebank D/t
- Coatbridge
- Colchester Pool
- Colchester Stadium
- Colchester Tollgate
- Colindale F/s
- Commercial Road
- Connswater
- Corby 2
- Cork 4 - Mallow Road
- Coseley
- Cosham
- Coulby Newham
- Coventry
- Coventry Alvis
- Coventry Canley
- Crawley Sainsburys Drive Thru
- Crayford
- Crescent Shopping Centre
- Crewe - Dunwoody
- Crewe - Macon Way
- Crow Road
- Croydon - Colonnades
- Croydon - the Poppy Ph
- Croydon Valley Park
- Dagenham 3
- Dagenham Fs-dt
- Dagenham Ii F/s
- Darlington - Meynell Road
- Darlington - Morton Park
- Darnley
- Dartford - Princes Road
- Darwen - J4(m65)
- Debdale Park
- Denham D/t
- Denton
- Deptford F/s
- Derby - Commercial Park
- Derby Markeaton Park
- Derby Wyvern
- Donaghmede F/s
- Doncaster - Centurion Retail Park
- Doncaster - Thorne Road
- Doncaster Dome
- Doncaster Factory Outlet
- Douglas F/s
- Drogheda
- Dublin Blanchardstown Drive Thru
- Dudley - Castle Gate
- Dudley - Upper Gornal
- Dudley Merryhill
- Dundalk Drive Thru
- Dundee - Camperdown
- Dundee D/t
- Dunfermline 2 - Fife Leisure Park
- Durham-arnison Centre
- Earlswood
- Eastbourne Ii
- East Kilbride - the Whirlies
- East Kilbride 1
- Eccles - West One
- Edge Lane
- Edinburgh - Corstorphine
- Elk Mill Retail Park
- Enfield - Gardeners Arms
- Enfield 2
- Ennerdale
- Erith
- Eston
- Ewood
- Exeter 2
- Failsworth
- Falkirk D/t
- Fallowfield
- Fareham Drive Thru
- Farnborough Gate
- Farnborough Tumble Down Dick
- Felling Bypass
- Feltham
- Fenton Dt
- Festival Leisure Park Basildon
- Finchley Lido
- Finnieston
- Folkestone Sainsburys
- Forest Gate F/s
- Forster Square D/t
- Fosse Park
- Friern Barnet
- Gallagher Retail Park Dt
- Gallions Reach Beckton
- Gallows Corner
- Galway - Westside
- Galway Retail Park
- Gapton Hall
- Gateway A55
- Glasgow - Easterhouse
- Glasgow - Great Western Retail Park
- Glasgow - London Road
- Glasgow - Thornliebank
- Glasshoughton
- Glengormley - Belfast
- Gloucester - St Oswalds
- Gloucester Barnwood
- Gloucester Bristol Road
- Gorgie Road
- Gosforth Park
- Gosport - Brockhurst Gate
- Great Bridge
- Greenford 2
- Grimsby - Birchin Way
- Guiseley
- Hadleigh
- Hagley Rd
- Halesowen - Bromsgrove Road
- Halesowen - Park Road
- Halifax - Salterhebble Hill
- Hamilton 2
- Hamilton Palace
- Hanwell
- Haringey
- Harlow - Hastingwood
- Harlow - Staple Tye
- Harlow the Oaks Retail Park
- Harold Hill
- Harpurhey
- Hartlepool
- Hartlepool Marina
- Hatfield
- Havant 2
- Heathrow Dt
- Heckmondwike
- Helen St
- Hemel Hempstead - Maylands Avenue
- Hereford 2
- Highway Shadwell
- High Wycombe Dovecot Road
- Hillsborough
- Horsforth - Leeds
- Huddersfield Gallagher Retail Park
- Huddersfield Leeds Road
- Hull - Boothferry Road
- Hull - Cottingham Road
- Hull - Holderness Road
- Hull St Andrews Quay
- Hunslet
- Hunts Cross
- Huyton - Huyton Hey Road
- Huyton - Page Moss
- Ingleby Road
- Jarman Fields
- Jetland Centre
- Kettering - Orion Way
- Kidderminster - Weavers Wharf
- Kidderminster 2
- Killingbeck
- Killingworth Centre
- Kilmarnock
- Kilmarnock Bellfield Interchange
- Kingsmill
- Kings Norton
- Kingston Park
- Kingswinford
- Kinnaird Pk
- Kirkcaldy 2
- Kitts Green
- Laceby - Grimsby
- Laindon
- Lancaster - Caton Road
- Leamington Spa 2
- Leeds - Colton Mill
- Leeds - Elland Road
- Leeds - Kirkstall
- Leeds - Oakwood
- Leicester - Meridian Way
- Leigh Parsonage Retail Park
- Leytonstone Dt
- Liffey Valley Drive Thru
- Lincoln - Carlton Centre
- Lincoln - Moorland Way
- Lincoln - Rope Walk
- Linwood
- Liverpool - Aigburth Road
- Liverpool - Albert Dock
- Liverpool - Belle Vale
- Liverpool - Great Homer Street
- Liverpool - Kensington
- Liverpool - Queens Drive
- Liverpool - Rice Lane
- Liverpool - Switch Island
- Livingston - Almondvale Avenue
- Lombardy Retail Park
- London Colney - the Bell
- Londonderry - Crescent Link
- Londonderry - Strand Rd
- London Road Edinburgh
- Longbridge
- Loughborough - Epinal Way
- Loughborough - Warwick Way
- Lowestoft Pakefield
- Maidstone - Broadway
- Manchester - Baguley
- Manchester - Salford Rialto
- Manchester - Sports City
- Manchester Fort
- Mansfield Leisure Park
- Marks Gate
- Maryhill
- Maynooth Drive Thru
- Meadowhall 2
- Meir
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Merthyr Tydfil - Cyfartha Retail Park
- Middlesbrough - Leisure Park
- Middlesbrough Dt Riverside
- Milngavie
- Milton Keynes - Kingston
- Milton Keynes - Wolverton
- Milton Keynes Arena
- Milton Keynes Brickhill
- Milton Keynes Westcroft
- Monks Cross Drive-thru
- Monks Rest - Hamilton
- Morecambe
- Musgrave Park Dt
- Neasden Fs-dt
- Newbury Park
- Newbury Retail Park
- Newcastle Trentvale
- New Oscott
- Newport - Coldra
- Newport - Harlech Park
- Newport - Lyne Road
- Newport 2
- Newquay
- Newtown Abbey
- North Acton
- Northampton Kettering Road
- Northampton Sixfields
- North Cheam
- North Moor Road
- Norwich - Thickthorn
- Norwich Airport
- Norwich Boundary Road
- Norwich Longwater
- Norwich Tuckswood
- Nottingham - Clifton
- Nottingham - Nuthall Road
- Nottingham Victoria Rp
- Nuneaton-bermuda Park
- Oldbury
- Oldbury - Birchley Island
- Oldfields Road Dt
- Oldham - Huddersfield Road
- Old Kent Road Dt
- Olton
- Omnipark
- Openshaw Manchester
- Orpington Broomwood
- Osmaston Derby
- Parkhead
- Peggy Bedford
- Pendlebury
- Penn Road
- Perth
- Perth - Broxden
- Pilsworth
- Pitsea Retail Park
- Plymouth - Billacombe
- Plymouth - Tavistock Road
- Pollokshaws
- Pontefract
- Pontypool
- Poole - Mannings Heath
- Poole - Wessex Gate Retail Pk
- Portrack Lane
- Portsmouth - Fratton
- Portsmouth - North Harbour
- Portsmouth Ocean Retail Park
- Preston Deepdale
- Preston Riversway
- Priestsic Road
- Princess Parkway
- Radcliffe
- Rayleigh Weir
- Reading - Forbury Retail Park
- Reading - Lower Earley
- Reading - Oxford Road
- Reading Gate Retail Park
- Redditch - Moons Moat
- Redditch - Oakenshaw
- Reedswood
- Renfrew Road
- Risca - Meadowland Dt
- Robroyston Glasgow
- Rochdale - Kingsway Retail Park
- Rochdale Sandbrook Park
- Rotherham - Parkgate
- Rotherham 2
- Rotherham Canklow
- Rothwell
- Rugby - Leicester Road
- Rutherglen
- Salford
- Salford - Regent Road
- Sawyers Arms
- Scunthorpe - Doncaster Road
- Scunthorpe 2
- Seafield Road
- Seven Kings
- Sevenoaks
- Sheffield - Darnall Road
- Sheffield - Drake House
- Sheffield - Farm Road
- Sheffield Archer Road
- Sheffield Handsworth
- Shipley
- Shirley
- Shirley Road Southampton
- Shoreham by Sea
- Shrewsbury - Battlefields
- Shrewsbury-meole Brace
- Silverlink
- Slough - the Prince of Wales Ph
- Slough Ii
- Slough Uno - Bestobell
- Snipe Retail Park
- Southall the Broadway
- Southampton - Millbrook
- Southampton Esplanade
- Southchurch
- Southend 3
- South Harrow - Shaftesbury
- Southport - Kew
- Southport - Ocean Plaza
- South Shields Dt
- Speke
- Springburn
- Stafford - Eccleshall Road
- St Albans Retail Park
- Stamfordham Road
- Stanmore Cornerhouse
- Star City
- Stechford
- Stevenage Ii
- Stevenage Leisure Park
- St Helens - Chalon Way
- St Helens Linkway
- Stirling - Drip Road
- St Leonards
- Stockport - Heaton Chapel
- Stockport - Sandy Lane
- Stockport Forum
- Stockport Hazelgrove
- Stockton on Tees
- Stoke
- Stoke - Norton Park
- Stoke Longton
- Stonedale Lane
- Stourbridge
- Stratford Upon Avon
- Streatham Place
- Stretford
- Sunderland - Ryhope
- Sunderland Retail Park
- Swansea - Cwmdu
- Swansea - Fabian Way
- Swansea - Morfa Shopping Park
- Swansea Morriston
- Swindon - Bridgemead
- Swindon Cockleberry
- Swindon Green Bridge
- Swords Drive Thru
- Sydenham
- Tamworth 2
- Tamworth Wilnecote
- Target Public House A40
- Taunton 2
- Team Valley
- Teesside
- Telford - Donnington
- Telford - Forge
- Telford 2
- Telford Road
- Thamesmead
- Thornaby
- Thornbury
- Thornton Heath
- Thurmaston
- Tilbury
- Tonbridge - Cannon Lane
- Torquay - Hele Road
- Trentbridge
- Tunbridge Wells 3
- Urmston
- Valley Rd
- Wakefield - Cathedral Retail Park
- Wakefield - Snowhill
- Wakefield 2
- Walkden
- Walsall - Littleton Centre
- Walsall - Rushall
- Walsall Bescot
- Walton Rd
- Wandsworth Dt
- Wandsworth Road
- Warwick
- Washington - Peel Centre
- Waterford
- Waterlooville
- Wednesfield
- Wellingborough - London Road
- Wellingborough 2
- Wembley Park
- Wessington Way
- West Bromwich 3
- West Lynn
- Weston-super-mare 2
- Weston Favell
- West Thurrock Fs-dt
- Westwood
- Westwood Shopping Centre
- Weymouth Ii
- Whitebirk
- Whitefield
- Widnes
- Widnes - Bowers Retail Park
- Wigan Gower St
- Wigan Morris Street
- Wigston
- Willenhall
- Winwick Road
- Woking - Morrisons Site
- Wolverhampton - Stafford Road
- Wolves Fallings Park
- Wolviston
- Woodfields Retail Park
- Woolwich - Church Street
- Woolwich 2
- Worcester Blackpole
- Worle - Weston-super-mare
- Wythenshaw Civic Centre
- Yardley
- Yardley Wood
- Yenton
- York - Poppleton
- Yorkshire Grey
Comments are closed on this article.