Father's Day is June 21—which means now is the perfect time to start shopping for that special man in your life. (After all, there's nothing worse than realizing the day before or even the morning of that you've forgotten to get your dad a gift.) And while there are plenty of gifts you can order last-minute that don't require shipping should that happen, it's always better to be prepared.

Since you still have a few weeks before the big day, you have time to shop for something a little more personal or something that might take a little bit longer to ship. Below are 10 of the best Father's Day gifts that you should order right now to arrive in time for the big day, from custom Apple AirPods to a monogrammed leather wallet.

1. A quality bathrobe

If Dad likes to relax, he'll almost certainly like this bathrobe from The White Company. Available in grey, and of course, white, the Hydrocotton robe is thick, soft and extremely comfortable.

Get the Hydrocotton Bath Robe from The White Company for £80

2. This rugged Yeti Rambler mug

There's a reason thousands of people are obsessed with Yeti mugs—they're incredibly durable, sleek, and, most importantly well-insulated (they can keep drinks hot or cold for hours and hours). If your dad is the outdoorsy type, he will love this rugged mug.

Get the Rambler Mug from Yeti starting at £24.99

3. A personalised Apple product

Whether you want to give Dad a new pair of AirPods Pro, an iPad, or an Apple Pencil, you can get all of the above personalised for free if you order them directly from Apple's website. Not only can you get his name or monogram etched into his device, but you can also get more creative with custom text or even a fun emoji.

Get personalised AirPods, iPads, and more from Apple

4. This cult-favourite loungewear from Everlane

For the dad who loves to relax—or who just loves comfortable clothes—a few pieces of high-quality loungewear make a great gift. Here at Reviewed, we love Everlane's classic white T-shirt and, according to the thousands of people who have bought the brand's sweatshirts and sweatpants, all of the super-soft staples are worth buying. Be aware, however, that shipping could take a while especially with current delays—Everlane says to allow up to 10 days for your order to ship and then another 2 to 5 days for it to actually arrive on your doorstep.

Get the Classic French Terry Crew from Everlane for £43

Get the Premium-Weight Crew T-Shirt from Everlane for £24

5. A set of custom cufflinks

Cuff links are the little black dress of a man's wardrobe—elegant, timeless, and a must-have for those occasions that require fancier attire. This set from Etsy has several positive reviews and, according to customers, look even better in person and are great quality. Plus, you can even order the cufflinks to arrive in an elegant, matching engraved chrome box.

Get the Men's Square Initial Cuff Links from Etsy for £22

6. A monogrammed leather wallet

Sorry Dad, but that ratty old wallet that's falling apart at the seams just isn't worth keeping anymore. And you don't just have to settle for gifting him yet another leather wallet—you can make his one-of-a-kind by choosing a personalised option instead. Like this snazzy one which has over 3,000 positive reviews for its high-quality construction and variety of engraving to choose from.

Get the EcoEngrave Men's Wallet from Etsy for £15.95

7. A star map of the day he became a father

One of the most important days of any father's life is the day that his child was born (a.k.a. the day he became a dad!). To commemorate that moment, give him one of these custom star maps that you've likely seen all over social media.

Get the Personalised Fathers Day Star Map from Amazon starting at £10.98

8. A do-it-yourself whisky maturation kit

When it comes to Father's Day gifts, it doesn't get much more unique than mature your own whisky kit. It's exactly what your spirit-loving dad never knew he needed—but definitely does. The oak barrel ages liquor to give it that woodsy, aromatic flavour you'd get from a professional distillery.

Get the Mature Your Own kit from Masters of Malt for £114.95

9. These personalised golf balls

If Dad spends every free weekend at the playing golf with friends, he'll love a set of these iconic Titleist balls, which are some of the most-used golf balls on professional tours and known for their speed and distance. And since we still have a few weeks before Father's Day, you have enough time to customise them with a monogram or his name.

Get the Titleist Pro V1 Custom Golf Balls starting at £52 per dozen

10. Monogrammed Away luggage for his future plans

He might not be going on a trip next week but, as businesses are slowly starting to reopen, Dad might be daydreaming of a tropical getaway in a few months. Give him something to look forward to with a sleek set of luggage customised with his own initials (so it never gets lost at baggage claim, of course!). We tried out the chic Away luggage that's all over the Internet and found it to be as functional as it is fashionable—and even better, you can get the hard-shell suitcases with a monogrammed leather luggage tag or leather stickers to DIY your own.

Get the Personalized Luggage Tag from Away for £25

Get the Disco Alphabet Stickers from Away for £15

