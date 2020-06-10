Nando's is to reopen another 61 branches across the UK this week.

The peri-peri chain has gradually returned to towns and cities nationwide in recent weeks, with many operating a click and collect or a delivery service.

Here's the latest on their reopening plans.

What have Nando's said?

In an update to customers on June 9, a spokesperson from the company said: "We’re gradually firing our grills back up across the country for new Nando’s Delivery service and for a limited time offering free delivery too!

"If you’d prefer to pick up your peri-peri, most of our restaurants will also be offering Click and Collect available through online ordering.

"The safety of our customers and our team is our highest priority, so we’ve been working hard over the past few weeks to develop new measures in line with government guidelines.

"We’re still not open for eat in or takeaway orders via the phone or in person, but you can now get your peri-peri fix at home by ordering online from selected restaurants."

Food: Nando's have reopened more than 200 branches across the UK for online orders.

Which branches are back open for click and collect or delivery?

Here is the full list of restaurants that have reopened for online orders.

These are the Nando's that are open for delivery:

Bromley - St Mark's Square

Aberdeen - Belmont Street

Aberdeen - Union Square

Aylesbury

Belfast - Boucher Crescent

Berners Street

Birmingham - Bullring

Birmingham - Mailbox

Birmingham - New Street

Birmingham - Perry Barr

Birmingham - Star City

Bournemouth - Castlepoint

Bracknell

Brighton - Duke Street

Bristol - Cabot Circus

Bristol - Cribbs Venue

Brixton

Camberwell

Cambridge - Leisure

Cambridge - Retail Park

Camden

Canary Wharf - Cabot Place

Canary Wharf - Jubilee Place

Canterbury

Cardiff - Old Brewery Quarter

Cardiff - St David's

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Chester

Chichester

Chiswick

Clink Street

Colchester - Tollgate

Colliers Wood

Coventry - City

Crawley

Croydon Colonnades

Dalston

Dundee - Camperdown

Durham

Ealing - Bond Street

Ealing Common

Earl's Court

East Croydon

Edgware

Edinburgh - Chambers Street

Edinburgh - Fountain Park

Edinburgh - Lothian Road

Elephant & Castle

Enfield - Retail Park

Enfield - Town

Exeter - Marsh Barton

Finsbury Park

Glasgow - Springfield Quay

Glasgow - Waterloo Street

Glasgow - West End

Glasshouse Street

Gloucester Road

Goodge Street

Greenwich - Peninsula

Guildford

Hammersmith - King Street

Harrogate

Headingley

High Wycombe

Holloway Road

Hornchurch

Horsham

Hounslow

Hove

Ipswich - Cardinal Park

Islington

Kensal Rise

Kensington High Street

Kilburn

Kingston

Lavender Hill

Leamington Spa

Leeds - Briggate

Leeds - Cardigan Fields

Leeds - The Light

Leeds - White Rose

Leicester - Freemans

Leicester - Granby Street

Lime Street (London)

Lincoln

Liverpool - ONE

Liverpool - Queen Square

Maidstone

Manchester - Fallowfield

Manchester - Oxford Road

Manchester - Parrs Wood

Manchester - Printworks

Manchester - Spinningfields

Middlesex Street

Mile End

Milton Keynes - Xscape

New Malden

Newcastle - Central

Newcastle - The Gate

North End Road

Norwich - Riverside

Notting Hill

Nottingham - Cornerhouse

Nottingham - Market Square

Old Street

One New Change

Oxford - Cowley Road

Oxford - George Street

Paisley

Park Royal

Peckham

Plymouth - Barbican Leisure

Poole

Putney

Reading - Gateway

Reading - Oracle Centre

Sevenoaks

Sheffield - Ecclesall Road

Sheffield - West Street

Shepherd's Bush

Shirley

Soho

Southampton - Guildhall

Southgate

Spitalfields

Staines

Stoke Newington

Stratford

Sutton

Swansea - The City Gates

Swindon - Orbital

Swindon - Regent Circus

Swiss Cottage

Teddington

Tooting

Twickenham

Uxbridge

Victoria - Wilton Road

Walton On Thames

Wandsworth

Watford - High Street

Wembley Park

West Hampstead

Whitechapel

Wimbledon

Windsor

Woking

Wokingham

Wood Green

Worcester

York

These are the Nando's that are open for collection: