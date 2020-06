A TOTAL of 4,039 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Essex.

According to the latest Department of Health data, released at 5pm on Tuesday, there have been 3,288 confirmed cases in the Essex County Council authority area.

There have been 407 cases in Southend and 344 in Thurrock.

Across the UK 289,140 patients have been confirmed to have the virus, an increase of 1,387 on yesterday.

The latest number of deaths in the UK stands at 40, 883 with 286 daily reported Covid-19 deaths.