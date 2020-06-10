A variety of supermarket products have been urgently recalled - with shoppers prompted to check their cupboards.

Here's a round-up of the latest product recalls.

Vegan Shroomballs

Sainsbury's are recalling a product from their vegan range over fears that it may contain plastic.

Plant Pioneers Vegan Shroomballs have been recalled due to the potential presence of "small pieces of white plastic" which would make the product unsafe to eat.

Sainsbury's released a statement saying that no other products had been affected by the contamination.

It said: "It has been brought to our attention that the above product may potentially contain small pieces of white plastic.

"We are asking customers who have purchased this product to return it to their nearest Sainsbury's store for a full refund when they next visit for groceries & other essentials."

Food Standards Agency advise that those who are in possession of the product should return it to the store from where it was brought next time they visit for essential shopping.

Those who are vulnerable or shielding have been advised by Sainsbury's to call its careline on 0800 636262 or by email to customer.service@sainsburys.co.uk

The product details are as follows:

Name: Plant Pioneers Vegan Shroomballs

Size: 240g

Use by date: All dates between June 3 and 6, 2020

Mushroom pies

Fry’s Family Foods have recalled Fry’s Mushroom Country Style Pie because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

The recall means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Fry's said: "Due to a packaging error, some boxes contain chicken and ham pie, which is also not suitable for people avoiding the consumption of meat. The affected product has only been sold in Sainsbury’s stores."

The Food Standards Agency added: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, or avoid the consumption of meat, do not eat it.

"Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund when next visiting for groceries and other essentials.

"Alternatively contact Fry’s Family Foods UK on 01280 701608 or by email to enquiries@frysfamilyfoods.co.uk"

The product details are as follows:

Name: Fry’s Mushroom Country Style Pie

Size: 266g

Use by date: June 12, 2020

Allergens: Milk

Gravy power

Premier Foods have recalled Bisto Original Gravy Powder because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

This only affects products sold in certain Asda stores in the north of England with lot number 0092 A5 and time codes between 22:41 and 22:47.

Those who have bought the product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents should not eat it.

Customers making an essential trip to the store where it was bought from can return the item in-store for a full refund.

Alternatively, shoppers can contact Premier Foods Customer Service at www.bisto.co.uk or call 0800 085 3959 (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm), or call Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.

The product details are as follows:

Name: Bisto Original Gravy Powder

Size: 400g

Lot number: 0092 A5 (all products with this lot number and time codes between 22:41 and 22:47)

Use by date: End of March 2022

Allergens: Milk