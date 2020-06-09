The boss of fast-food chain McDonald's has revealed when their breakfast menu will make a return to restaurants across the country.

The company is currently in the process of opening all of its drive-thru venues in the UK, and these will offer a reduced menu to customers.

Here is what you need to know.

When is the breakfast menu coming back?

Paul Pomroy, chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “We are working hard behind the scenes to open for longer and offer more services.

“I hope that within a few weeks we will be able to start trialling a breakfast service.”

However, Pomroy warned that the new items will only be introduced when it is safe to do so, so there has not been any specific date revealed for when you can enjoy a McDonald’s breakfast again.

Similarly, no specific locations have been revealed to be part of the breakfast trial either.

He said: “Please continue to bear with us. Employee safety remains my top priority and we will only move forward with new services and menu items when we’re confident we can do so whilst still enabling a safe working environment.”

What’s on the reduced menu?

McDonald’s has reopened nearly all of its drive-thru services and plans on launching its McDelivery service at 500 restaurants across the UK.

To adjust to working around smaller teams of staff and safety measures, the fast food chain is operating with a reduced menu.

The reduced menu items currently include:

Big Mac

Quarter pounder with cheese

McChicken sandwich

Vegetable deluxe

Hamburger

Cheeseburger

Double cheeseburger

Chicken McNuggets

Chicken selects

20 chicken McNuggets sharebox

Filet-o-fish

Fries

Mozzarella dippers

Veggie dippers (four pieces)

Happy Meal veggie dippers (two pieces)

Also included on the menu are various McFlurry flavours, soft drinks and coffees.

How can I find out if my local branch is open?

You can see if your local McDonald’s has reopened for drive-thru or delivery by using the store locator tool on the McDonald’s website.

The website will show you the opening hours for your local branch, and which services they offer, such as ‘drive thru only’ or ‘delivery only’.