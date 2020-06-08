Health Secretary Matt Hancock defended the two-metre rule and said businesses may have to rely on their ingenuity to operate within the restriction.

The hospitality industry has warned that pubs and restaurants may be unable to re-open if the distance is not reduced.

“We keep the two-metre rule under review all the time and Sage have been doing some work on this recently,” Mr Hancock told the Downing Street press conference.

“But, ultimately, it isn’t the rule that’s the challenge to the opening of hospitality in a safe way, it’s the virus.”

He said the “current working plan” was for secondary schools to fully re-open in England from September at the earliest, despite concerns about the two-metre rule making that difficult.

For both schools and the economy it was a matter of working out how to open in a way that does not lead to an increased spread of the virus.

He added: “That is going to require ingenuity, you can already see the ingenuity in lots of areas of the economy - bars that have turned themselves into takeaways, all sorts of different ways that people are providing services and making their business work in a way that is consistent with social distancing.”