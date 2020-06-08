HEALTH Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government is “ready to take action” in response to localised outbreaks of coronavirus.

Speaking at the daily No 10 briefing, he said the scientific advice remained that the R number was still below one in every part of the country.

That number is crucial because any rate above one could see the virus begin to spread exponentially again.

He said: “If we see outbreaks in a particular area, then we will take local action.

“This will mean, for instance, action in particular hospitals or particular care homes to make sure there is control of those outbreaks.

“Where there are individual flare-ups and outbreaks, then we will take action.”

Mr Hancock also said because coronavirus is “in retreat” the Government could proceed with its plans to ease the lockdown, which include the proposed opening of non-essential shops from next Monday.

He said the figures on deaths, recorded positive tests and an almost 50 per cent fall in the number of new care home outbreaks were “good news”, adding: “When you look across the board, it is clear that coronavirus is in retreat across the country. But we must be vigilant and we must be cautious, and we are taking a safety-first approach.

“It means that we can proceed with our plan of making some changes, for instance looking towards the proposals that have been made next week on the retail sector, and that people can have confidence to take their children to school in the three years that we’ve opened so far.”

The Health Secretary denied there is a “trade-off” between protecting the economy and protecting health in easing the coronavirus lockdown, adding: “If we don’t have control of this virus then the economy will suffer yet more.

“It is just simplistic to say that there is a trade-off between the economy and health. A second spike would be hugely damaging to the economy. Of course, there are arguments over timing.

“But things are moving in the right direction, that is why we are able to say that coronavirus is in retreat.”