Holiday airline Jet2 have pushed back the date of when they will restart flights to Europe and beyond.

The company operates flights from Birmingham, Belfast, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

It's not the first time the airline has delayed the date - they were due to resume services on June 17, but pushed this back to July 1.

Now those eager to head abroad will have to wait a bit longer.

What have Jet2 said?

In a fresh statement on June 8, a spokesman from Jet2 said: "Due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we’ve decided to recommence our flights programme on July 15, 2020.

"If you're travelling before this date, unfortunately, your booking will be affected as our flights won't be operating.

"We're proactively contacting all affected customers in departure date order, which we think is the fairest way – please be patient with us as we do this."

What is the advice for those who have a booking before July 15?

"We're contacting all affected customers about their options, including how to amend bookings to a later date, so if you were due to travel before July 15, 2020, we'll be in touch.

"We know just how much a well-deserved getaway means to you and how much it gives you something to look forward to, particularly during difficult times such as these.

"We’re continuing to operate a fully-staffed call centre but the number of calls we’re currently receiving is unprecedented and more than we can handle.

"Therefore, we’re proactively contacting all affected customers in departure date order, which we think is the fairest way. Please be patient with us as we do this and remember that we’ll get in touch with you.

"If you're due to travel after July 15, 2020, your booking is currently unaffected and there's no need to contact us, as your flight will operate as normal.

"The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has resulted in everyone having to deal with difficulties and restrictions, and our business and our colleagues face these too.

"Please do bear with us and thank you in advance for your loyalty, understanding and patience."

Affected customers have been advised to visit the Jet2 website for more information: jet2.com/flights/incident.