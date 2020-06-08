Retail chain Argos have revealed when they intend to reopen 140 of its stores across the country.

The company closed down like other retailers when lockdown restrictions were imposed, and has only opened a small number of shops in recent weeks within Sainsbury's supermarkets.

The retailer opened on a limited basis for click and collect orders.

As restrictions begin to ease across the UK, with non-essential shops allowed to open their doors on June 15, speculation has mounted on social media as to when Argos will make their return to high streets nationwide.

What have the company who own Argos said?

A spokesperson from Sainsbury's, the group who own Argos, said: "We are looking at what the government’s announcement around non-essential retailers possibly being able to open from June 15 in England means for our business.

"To ensure we get this right, we are preparing to open a first phase of around 140 standalone Argos stores to customers for collections and returns.

"Our colleagues will be working hard over the coming weeks to make sure robust social distancing and safety measures are in place.

"We will keep our customers and colleagues updated and we are watching what the Government says closely."

Which Argos stores will reopen?

As of June 5, the company has not revealed exactly which stores will be part of its initial opening phase.