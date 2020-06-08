TV channels and streaming platforms have revealed their schedules for the remaining Premier League football matches.
The Premier League will resume on June 17 after a 100-day hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Aston Villa will kick-off the second part of the season when they host Sheffield United, their game in hand on their relegation rivals, at 6pm before City welcome Arsenal later that evening.
Tottenham will host Manchester United on Friday June 19, with Southampton travelling to Norwich on the same day.
The Premier League’s first weekend back over June 20 and 21 will also see Watford host Leicester on BT Sport.
The channel will also broadcast the first live 3pm Saturday fixture in the top flight – Brighton against Arsenal.
West Ham host Wolves on Sky at 17.30 with struggling Bournemouth hosting Crystal Palace at 19.45, live on the BBC.
It is the first time since the Premier League started in 1992 games will be shown live on terrestrial television.
Chelsea resume when they travel to Villa Park at 16.15 on Sunday June 21 and Newcastle host Sheffield United earlier in the day.
Burnley complete the opening round of the re-start with a trip to Manchester City on June 22.
Sky Sports will make 25 of their top-flight matches free to air while Amazon Prime’s four matches will also be broadcast for free.
The BBC has not broadcast a live top-flight league match since 1987-88.
Here's the full TV schedule list:
Wednesday, June 17
- Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (6pm) - Sky Sports
- Man City vs Arsenal (8pm) - Sky Sports
Friday, June 19
- Norwich vs Southampton (6pm) - Sky Sports
- Tottenham vs Manchester United (8pm) - Sky Sports
Saturday, June 20
- Watford vs Leicester (12.30pm) - BT Sport
- Brighton vs Arsenal (3pm) - BT Sport
- West Ham vs Wolves (5.30pm) - Sky Sports
- Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (7.45pm) - BBC
Sunday, June 21
- Newcastle vs Sheffield United (2pm) - Sky Sports
- Aston Villa vs Chelsea (4.30pm) - Sky Sports
- Everton vs Liverpool (7pm) - Sky Sports
Monday, June 22
- Man City vs Burnley (8pm) - Sky Sports
Tuesday, June 23
- Southampton vs Arsenal (6pm) - Sky Sports
- Tottenham vs West Ham (8.15pm) - Sky Sports
Wednesday, June 24
- Manchester United vs Sheffield United (6pm) - Sky Sports
- Newcastle vs Aston Villa (6pm) - BT Sport
- Norwich vs Everton (6pm) - BBC
- Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (8.15pm) - Sky Sports
Thursday, June 25
- Burnley vs Watford (6pm) - Sky Sports
- Leicester vs Brighton (6pm) - Sky Sports
- Chelsea vs Man City (8.15pm) - Sky Sports
- Wolves vs Bournemouth (8.15pm) - BT Sport
Saturday, June 27
- Sheffield United vs Arsenal (FA Cup) (5pm) - BT Sport
- Norwich vs Manchester United (FA Cup) (8.15pm) - BBC
Sunday, June 28
- Aston Villa vs Wolves (12pm) - BT Sport
- Leicester vs Chelsea (FA Cup) (2.30pm) - BT Sport
- Newcastle vs Man City (FA Cup) (6pm) - BBC
- Watford vs Southampton (4.30pm) - Sky Sports
Monday, June 29
- Crystal Palace vs Burnley (8pm) - Amazon Prime
Tuesday, June 30
- Brighton vs Manchester United (6pm) - Sky Sports
- Sheffield United vs Tottenham (8.15pm) - Sky Sports
Wednesday, July 1
- Bournemouth vs Newcastle (6pm) - Sky Sports
- Everton vs Leicester (6pm) - Sky Sports
- West Ham vs Chelsea (8.15pm) - Sky Sports
Thursday, July 2
- Arsenal vs Norwich (6pm) - BT Sport
- Man City vs Liverpool (8.15pm) - Sky Sports
Comments are closed on this article.