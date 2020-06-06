Fresh questions have been raised over the possibility of a summer holiday abroad.

It comes as sirlines are beginning to make plans for the resumption of flights.

Meanwhile, lockdown restrictions are gradually beginning to lift across the globe, including travel bans.

But is it safe to start travelling again?

Is it safe to fly yet?

Currently, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is advising UK nationals against all but essential international travel.

However, the gradual lifting of borders in Europe has been proposed by the EU’s executive to restart the tourist industry.

Spain’s tourism minister confirmed that foreign tourists can book holidays in the country from July 1, with the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule for foreign tourists to be lifted from this point.

Several airlines have also started announcing plans to restart their flights abroad from July.

Jet2 will restart its flights and holidays from July 1, along with Ryanair, while easyJet will resume a number of limited flights from 22 airports across the UK and Europe from June 15.

But despite plans to restart the tourism industry, the latest FCO advice states that Brits still should not travel abroad, unless the journey is essential.

What rules will be enforced at UK airports?

In an effort to keep infection levels down, and in line with several other countries, the UK government will introduce a series of restrictions at the UK border, including social distancing measures.

A 14-day quarantine rule is due to start in UK airports from June 8 and will affect anyone arriving by plane, train or ferry.

Travellers will be required to fill in a form on arrival to the country, including their contact information and an address where they will have to remain for two weeks.

If travellers don’t have anywhere to stay, accommodation will be arranged by the government.

Health officials will perform spot checks to ensure compliance with the measures and fines of up to £1,000 will be issued if rules are broken.

UK travellers also face a 14-day quarantine on arrival to some countries abroad, although travel without quarantine will be possible to France.

How will flights be made safe?

While safety guidance for when flights resume has not yet been issued by the government, several airlines are already making plans for their return to the skies.

Here are some of the new measures that could be enforced the next time you travel:

Empty middle seats

EasyJet, along with US airline Delta and Emirates, has announced plans to keep its middle seats empty during flights to ensure social distancing can be maintained between passengers.

The move would be a temporary measure for when flights resume, to help ensure the safety of those on board.

However, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary dismissed the idea, labelling it as not financially viable and claimed it would not ensure safe social distancing for passengers.

Mandatory face masks

Air France and American Airlines made wearing face masks on board mandatory for all passengers from May 11, while Emirates imposed the rule in April.

The measure could be introduced on British airlines to reduce the risk of transmission on board.

PPE for flight staff

Flight attendants could be required to wear personal protective equipment during flights, including hospital grade gloves and protective masks, in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus when serving customers.

Reduced food and beverage service

Some US airlines are reportedly asking passengers to bring their own food on board in order to reduce interactions between passengers and staff.

United Airlines and Alaska Airlines are now providing new cups to passengers every time they order a drink, even on refills, to prevent staff from handling cups.

Such measures could be more widely adopted for the foreseeable future.

Staggered boarding procedures

Staggered boarding procedures could be introduced at airports as part of efforts to maintain social distancing among passengers.

Temperature checks

Temperature checks at airports could be imposed prior to boarding, although Public Health England (PHE) has suggested such a move would be ineffective.

However, Heathrow Airport and Edinburgh Airport have announced plans to start trialling the use of thermal cameras, with the aim of forming a Common International Standard for health screening at airports globally.

Additional cleaning equipment

It may become mandatory for airlines to provide cleaning equipment to passengers, such as in-flight hand sanitisers, and for more rigorous cleaning of all hard surfaces with hospital grade steriliser.

Airlines have already begun changing the way they clean their aircrafts between flights, with Delta Airlines starting a process called fogging, in which a fog machine disperses high-grade disinfectant which coats every surface of the cabin.