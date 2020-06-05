A number of countries around the world have begun to ease lockdown restrictions - with some agreeing to allow tourists from the UK to visit once again once the government deems it safe.

However - numerous countries still have travel restrictions in place - with some destinations feeling that the coronavirus figures are still too high in the UK to allow tourists to visit just yet.

These are the 14 countries with restrictions currently in place...

Australia

Australia’s borders are currently closed and only Australian citizens, residents and immediate family members can travel to Australia.

Spain

Spanish tourism minister María Reyes Maroto said British coronavirus figures "still have to improve" before Spain could receive tourists from the UK. There will be no early return by UK holidaymakers to Spanish beaches.

Spain may be slowly easing its nationwide lockdown, but travel there will only be permitted once the UK Government deems it safe to do so.

New Zealand

The New Zealand border is currently closed to almost all arrivals. There is a small list of exceptions.

United States

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) explains that it is not possible for many British nationals to enter the USA if they have been in the UK, Ireland, Schengen zone, Iran or China within the previous 14 days.

Argentina

Argentina’s borders are also closed to foreign nationals and non-residents entering the country until midnight on June 7.

India

No visas for India are currently being issued to UK nationals, and all land borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal in East and North East India are also closed.

Maldives

Travellers who have left or passed through the UK in the last 14 days are banned from entering the country. However, this does not apply to Maldivian nationals or Brits who have residency there.

Philippines

British nationals will no longer be able to receive a visa on arrival to the Philippines and will not be able to enter the Philippines until further notice.

However, foreign spouses and children travelling with a Filipino national and members of international organisations already accredited to the Philippines are exempt from this restriction.

Peru

All borders to Peru are closed indefinitely.

El Salvador

The government of El Salvador has banned foreign visitors from entering the country.

Latvia

Only Latvian nationals and permanent residents can currently enter the country from abroad.

Slovakia

Entry to Slovakia is only permitted for Slovak citizens, foreign residents with proof of temporary or permanent residence and other foreign nationals under certain circumstances.