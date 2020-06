THE number of coronavirus cases in Essex has once again risen by ten in a day.

According to the latest Department of Health data, there has now been 3,252 confirmed cases in the Essex County Council authority area.

There has been 405 cases in Southend and 338 in Thurrock, meaning Essex has now had a confirmed total of 3,995 cases.

This is up from 3,985 the day before.

Across the UK 276,332 patients have been confirmed to have the virus, an increase of 1,570.