ANOTHER two deaths of patients who tested positive for coronavirus have been confirmed at Essex’s hospital trusts.

The latest NHS England figures show two more patients have died after contracting the virus at two trusts as of Sunday afternoon.

The deaths were registered in the 24 hours up to 5pm on Saturday.

One death has been confirmed at the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital.

A total of 332 patients have now died after contracting the virus at the trust.

One more patients have died at the Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals Trust, bringing its total to 273.

Across England 85 patients have died in hospitals after contracting the virus.

A total of 26,615 people have died in hospitals in England.