ALMOST two thirds of people across the region say they plan to shop more locally after coronavirus crisis, research has revealed.

Financial services firm Legal and General surveyed residents of East Anglia as part of its Isolation Economy Report.

The data shows 65 per cent of people plan to shop locally and support firms in their area post-lockdown.

A total of 59 per cent of respondents also said they plan to make more use of shops in their area going forward.

More than one in five people, 21 per cent, are also volunteering to help out their communities during the crisis.

Nigel Wilson, CEO at Legal and General said: “Being more isolated has made us also more inclusive.

"Britain’s community spirit has doubled down in lockdown, forging an informal army of volunteers who are now a key part of our national infrastructure in the crisis.

"Individuals and families have come together and created new ties across communities, cutting across age, income and circumstances.

“We have become a nation of volunteers during the Covid crisis. And - judging by the millions who plan to continue after the lockdown - it is a change that is here to stay.”

A whopping 67 per cent of volunteers are helping with grocery shopping for others, whilst a 26 per cent have collected or delivered prescriptions.

Another 16 per cent have donated their time to make calls to those who are lonely or isolated.

Residents renewed community spirit includes extending financial support to local businesses.

£637 million was spent on unused goods and services between the start of the lockdown on 23rd March and the end of April – a figure that has now risen to more than £1 billion two months into lockdown.

UK adults have spent £170 million on prepaid vouchers and coupons and 60 per cent plan to buy more goods from local stores in a bid to help local economies following the lockdown.