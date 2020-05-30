Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re yet to join the world of streaming music—or you’re looking for a new one—there’s never been a better time to sign up for the Amazon Music Unlimted Service. For a limited time, the online retail giant is offering three months of free access to its streaming music service. The offer is valid until 2nd June and subscribers won’t be charged if they cancel before the three months are up.

Amazon Music Unlimited didn’t rank especially highly in our roundup of streaming music services. While Amazon Music’s catalogue size is comparable to Spotify’s, we were disappointed with the limited music recommendations and custom playlists offers. Despite this, it's a still a great choice, especially if you're already an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Normally, Amazon Music Unlimited is £7.99 per month for Prime Members, which is £2 cheaper than its main rival, Spotify. And even though it’s not our favourite music streaming service if you’re already a Prime subscriber and are investing in the Amazon Echo ecosystem, an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription can save you a bit of money in the long run.

