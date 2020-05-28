RESIDENTS took to their doorsteps to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers to recognise and support NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10th weekly Clap for Carers event may be the last, after the woman behind the idea said she will no longer take part.

Annemarie Plas, 36, a Dutch national living in south London who created the weekly 8pm Clap For Our Carers, said she has no problem with people continuing to gather at 8pm each week to clap, but said she will not be among those taking part in future.

She said: "To have the most impact I think it is good to stop it at its peak."

Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

​Firefighters in Essex turned out to give "a big round of applause" for their colleagues in the NHS.