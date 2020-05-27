The line-up for series two of Channel 4's Celebrity Gogglebox has been revealed.

Several of Britain's best loved personalities will hit the sofa, and turn their hand to being some of the country's most opinionated viewers in the brand new series.

The show kicks off on Friday, June 5 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Here's who will star in this year's series.

Among those taking part this series are:

  • Actress Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddi

  • Radio 1 presenter Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv

  • TV personality Joe Swash and panelist on ITV's Loose Women Stacey Solomon

Chelmsford Weekly News: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash. Picture: @staceysolomon/Instagram Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash. Picture: @staceysolomon/Instagram

  • Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball and her son Woody Cook

Chelmsford Weekly News: Zoe Ball and her son Woody Cook. Picture: @zoetheball/InstagramZoe Ball and her son Woody Cook. Picture: @zoetheball/Instagram

  • Former British Professional boxer Nicola Adams and her partner Ella

Chelmsford Weekly News: Nicola Adams, right, with her partner Ella. Picture: @nicolaadamsobe/InstagramNicola Adams, right, with her partner Ella. Picture: @nicolaadamsobe/Instagram

  • Football legend Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra

  • ITV2 Love Island host Laura Whitmore and comedian Iain Stirling

Chelmsford Weekly News: DUO: Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling. Picture: @TheWhitmore/InstagramDUO: Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling. Picture: @TheWhitmore/Instagram

Series two of Celebrity Gogglebox starts on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday, June 5, 2020.