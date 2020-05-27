A CRASH involving two vehicles has blocked the A130 this morning and put a motorcyclist in hospital.
The northbound carriageway of the road was blocked just after the junction with Rettendon.
However, the road has now re-opened.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received reports at around 6.30am today about a collision involving a motorbike and a vehicle along the A130 close to the Rettendon slip road.
"The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with a serious leg injury and the driver remained at the scene and assisted us with our enquiries.
"We closed one lane and the slip road, in the direction of Chelmsford, for a short period and this is now re-open."
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We responded to an emergency call shortly before 06.30am regarding a collision on the A130.
"We sent an ambulance, a response car and an air ambulance. The patient was transferred by land ambulance to Broomfield Hospital for further treatment and care."
A130 Chelmsford bound is shut from the Rettendon Turnpike. Long delays please find an alternative route #ProtectingandServingEssex pic.twitter.com/ARuBxuJBRW— EP Chelmsford & Maldon LPT (@ChelmsMaldonLPT) May 27, 2020
