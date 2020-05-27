A CRASH involving two vehicles has blocked the A130 this morning and put a motorcyclist in hospital.

The northbound carriageway of the road was blocked just after the junction with Rettendon.

However, the road has now re-opened.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received reports at around 6.30am today about a collision involving a motorbike and a vehicle along the A130 close to the Rettendon slip road.

"The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with a serious leg injury and the driver remained at the scene and assisted us with our enquiries.

"We closed one lane and the slip road, in the direction of Chelmsford, for a short period and this is now re-open."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We responded to an emergency call shortly before 06.30am regarding a collision on the A130.

"We sent an ambulance, a response car and an air ambulance. The patient was transferred by land ambulance to Broomfield Hospital for further treatment and care."