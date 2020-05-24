Boris Johnson said the intention was for primary schools in England to open more widely on June 1 but acknowledged it "may not be possible" for all schools.

The Prime Minister, in today's coronavirus briefing, confirmed the Government are sticking to their plan to re-open primary schools next month.

He also confirmed some secondary school students wil receive contact with teachers, to prepare them for exams next year.

Year 10 and year 12 students will be able to see some of their teachers, with a quarter of the usual capacity in at one time.

Boris Johnson continued his defence of his aide Dominic Cummings, who has reportedlybroke lockdown regulations twice by travelling to Durham last month.

The Prime Minsiter said he 'totally gets' why the country are confused and frustrated at Cummings' movements.