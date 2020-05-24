A protest group appeared outside Dominic Cummings' north London home after it emerged that the senior Government aide may have broken lockdown rules more than once.

Political campaign group Led by Donkeys drove to Mr Cummings' home in a van displaying a video of Boris Johnson's speech to the country, warning the public to stay at home.

The protest on Sunday followed allegations that 48-year-old Mr Cummings made two trips to County Durham, where his family lives, despite social restrictions.

The Prime Minister offered his "full support" to his chief adviser after the news emerged.

Led by Donkeys also put up a separate installation on Westminster Bridge Road on Friday.

Posting a photo of the billboard, which reads "Stay alert, Government incompetence costs lives", the group said: "When the PM's top adviser is criss-crossing the country with coronavirus, it's definitely time to stay alert."

The Prime Minister defended Mr Cummings after news surfaced that he had travelled to Durham, but Downing Street said it would "not waste time" replying to fresh allegations from "campaigning newspapers".

Mr Cummings has denied returning to Durham in April, weeks after his initial time spent self-isolating in the region.

Speaking outside his London home on Sunday, after one journalist asked if he had been back to Durham in April, Mr Cummings said: "No, I did not."

The Labour Party has called for Mr Johnson to front the daily Downing Street press conference to explain what went on, and is demanding an investigation into Mr Cummings' behaviour.