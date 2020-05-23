Here's all you need to know from today's daily coronavirus briefing.

In today's 4pm briefing, which was hosted by deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries and and Transport Secretary Graham Shapps, it was announced the Government will put £283m into moving public transport back to a full timetable.

Despite this, the Government have advised that those who can still work from home should do so, and public transport should be avoided if possible- it was revealed even a fully restored service will only be capable of carrying, at best, one fifth of normal capacity to allow for social distancing.

There have been a further 282 recorded deaths across all settings, bringing the UK's total death toll to 36,675. Dr Jenny Harries has said that on average, the number of deaths is starting to come down.

Amongst the announcements, it was also revealed that testing for under fives will be “progressed” going forward.

Unsurprisingly, the briefing too revolved around allegations that the PM’s advisor Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules back in March, when he travelled 260 miles to visit his parents home in Durham.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, speaking at the daily Downing Street Covid-19 briefing, said: "I can tell you the PM provides Mr Cummings with his full support."