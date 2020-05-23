Here's what weather across Essex is set to look like this weekend.

Today, Basildon and Southend will see highs of 19 degrees, with sun and clouds throughout.

Colchester is set to have strong winds and sun, with Saturday hitting highs of 18 degrees.

Tomorrow is looking slightly on the sunnier side, as temperatures across the county slowly begin to rise.

Basildon and Southend will see highs of 21 degrees, with the borough seeing sunny intervals and a moderate breeze as the day goes on.

Further across the county, Colchester will hit highs of 20 degrees with wind and sun throughout.