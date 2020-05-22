BOSSES at Stansted Airport have hit out at the Government’s recent travel quarantine plans, instead suggesting “a risk-based approach”.

Government plans unveiled today revealed, from June 8, people travelling to the UK must undergo two weeks of self-isolation and quarantine.

It was also announced that failure to comply with the new rules could result in a fine of £1,000 or even prosecution.

Other measures include providing their contact and travel information so they can be traced if infections arise, random checks from public health authorities and Border Force being able to refuse entry to foreign citizens who are not UK residents.

However, the Government’s plans have come under fire from the owners of Essex’s London Stansted Airport, MAG.

MAG own multiple airports across the country and are critical over the Government’s “blanket quarantine”

Group CEO of MAG Charlie Cornish said: “For as long as it lasts, a blanket quarantine policy will be a brick wall to the recovery of the UK aviation and tourism industries, with huge consequences for UK jobs and GDP.

“By enabling people to travel between the UK and low risk countries, the aviation industry is able to help lead the UK economy out of this crisis, just as it has in previous recessions.

“But in order for this to happen, the Government must work quickly to create a smart and targeted approach that recognises that many countries are already low risk.

“European countries are starting to open up, and some that are popular with British holidaymakers want to agree two-way arrangements with the UK to enable travel.”

Now, with concerns surrounding the UK economy, the airport giants are calling for air travel to be resumed.

Mr Cornish added: “Government has to take a risk-based approach to quarantine arrangements to enable air travel to restart and to allow British people to enjoy well-earned holidays in safe countries.

“At the same time this would help kick start UK tourism and hospitality industries, saving businesses and jobs.

“A blanket quarantine will seriously jeopardise the long-term future of the sector and put tens of thousands of jobs, and billions of pounds of economic value, at risk.”