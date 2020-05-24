Budget airline easyJet have revealed which destinations they will fly to when flights resume from June.

The company says a small number of mainly domestic flights, from 21 European airports will restart from Monday, June 15.

Services will be operating from London Gatwick, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Belfast, and Isle of Man in the UK.

In addition, flying will resume in France from Nice, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Nantes, Lyon and Lille, as well as from Geneva in Switzerland, Lisbon and Porto in Portugal, and Barcelona in Spain.

The airline expects to increase flying as customer demand continues to build and restrictions are relaxed.

During the lockdown period, easyJet's fleet has been grounded, and the aircraft have been maintained in a flight ready condition to enable the airline to resume flights quickly at the right time.

What new safety measures have been introduced?

A new range of additional measures will be in place to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of all customers and crew onboard.

These include enhanced aircraft disinfection for easyJet aircraft.

Passengers, cabin and ground crew will be required to wear masks. There will also initially be no food service onboard flights, all of which operate on a short-haul network.

easyJet say the measures have been implemented in consultation with aviation authorities ICAO and EASA, and in line with relevant national authorities and medical advice through the airline’s chief medical adviser.

What have easyJet said about the changes?

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said: “I am really pleased that we will be returning to some flying in the middle of June.

“These are small and carefully planned steps that we are taking to resume operations. We will continue to closely monitor the situation across Europe so that when more restrictions are lifted the schedule will continue to build over time to match demand while also ensuring we are operating efficiently and on routes that our customers want to fly.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remains our highest priority which is why we are implementing a number of measures enhancing safety at each part of the journey from disinfecting the aircraft to requiring customers and crew to wear masks.

“These measures will remain in place for as long as is needed to ensure customers and crew are able to fly safely as the world continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers back onboard in June.”

How will travel look?

The airline has also released a video outlining the new measures that will be in place for customers’ wellbeing for when they next travel.

Full destination list: Here's where easyJet will fly to when flights resume from June 15

UK

Belfast to Birmingham

Belfast to Bristol

Belfast to Edinburgh

Belfast to Glasgow

Belfast to London Gatwick

Belfast to Liverpool

Belfast to Newcastle

Birmingham to Belfast

Bristol to Belfast

Edinburgh to Belfast

Edinburgh to London Gatwick

Glasgow to Belfast

Glasgow to London Gatwick

Inverness to London Gatwick

Isle of Man to London Gatwick

Isle of Man to Liverpool

London Gatwick to Belfast

London Gatwick to Edinburgh

London Gatwick to Glasgow

London Gatwick to Inverness

London Gatwick to Isle of Man

London Gatwick to Nice

Liverpool to Belfast

Liverpool to Isle of Man

Newcastle to Belfast



France

Bordeaux to Lyon

Bordeaux to Nice

Paris Charles de Gaulle to Nice

Paris Charles de Gaulle to Toulouse

Lille to Nice

Lyon to Bordeaux

Lyon to Nantes

Nice to Bordeaux

Nice to Paris Charles de Gaulle

Nice to London Gatwick

Nice to Lille

Nice to Nantes

Nice to Toulouse

Nice to Geneva

Nantes to Lyon

Nantes to Nice

Toulouse to Paris Charles de Gaulle

Toulouse to Nice



Switzerland

Geneva to Porto

Geneva to Barcelona

Geneva to Lisbon

Geneva to Nice

Spain

Barcelona to Geneva

Portugal

Porto to Geneva

Lisbon to Geneva

