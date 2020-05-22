Wetherspoons has unveiled a raft of safety measures of when their pubs reopen after lockdown.

Here is all you need to know.

When could Wetherspoons pubs reopen?

The pub chain said it will invest £11m to ensure staff and customers are safe before reopening its pubs, which they say could happen 'in or around June'.

Almost 900 pubs will open when the chain has the official go-ahead from the relevant governments, and will adopt appropriate social distancing measures.

What safety measures are being put in place?

These include:

Installing protective screens at till points and in some seating areas where it is not possible to separate the tables appropriately.

Providing staff with gloves, masks and protective eyewear, which workers can elect whether to wear them or not.

There will be an average ten hand sanitiser dispensers around the pub, including at the entrance for customers and staff to use.

'Pay on the app or by credit/debit card where possible'

Customers will also be asked to use the Wetherspoon order and pay app, wherever possible, or pay at the bar using a credit/debit card and contactless, although cash will be accepted.

Reduced selection on the food menu

Menus will be affected, with pubs offering a slightly reduced selection as well as providing sachets of ketchup, mayonnaise and salt instead of the usual condiment bottles.

What will happen to the opening hours?

While in-store procedures and menus are set to change, the chain have confirmed the opening hours will remain the same. These are, on average, 8am to midnight from Sunday to Thursday, and 8am to 1am on Friday and Saturday.

What have Wetherspoons said about the changes?

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: “At present the government have not confirmed any reopening date for pubs.

“However, it is important that we are prepared for any announcement.

“We have spent a number of weeks consulting with staff who work in our pubs, as well as area managers in order to draw up our plans.

“We have received more than 2,500 suggestions from our staff.

“The safety of our staff and customers is paramount.”