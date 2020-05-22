The line-up for the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend UK 2020 has been revealed.

The music festival, which this year was due to take place in Dundee, Scotland, is instead taking place remotely over the late May Bank Holiday weekend, starting on Friday, May 22 and running until Sunday, May 24.

More than 100 performances are planned across five stages: the Radio 1 Stage, the Radio 1 Dance Stage, the Headliner Stage, the 1Xtra Stage and the BBC Music Introducing Stage.

The BBC say the Radio 1 Stage, the Radio 1 Dance Stage and the BBC Music Introducing Stage will feature all new performances recorded by artists from their own homes, including from Sam Smith, the Jonas Brothers, HAIM, Mabel, and more.

The Headliner Stage will feature some of the best headline sets from past Big Weekends, while the 1Xtra Stage will feature a mix of brand new and archive performances.

Archive performances from Rihanna, JAY-Z, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, One Direction and more have been added to the bill.

How can I listen or watch Big Weekend 2020?

Each of the five stages will have its own page on the free BBC Sounds app, where listeners can catch full sets, while highlights will be made available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Tracks from all acts performing on the Radio 1 and 1Xtra stage will also be broadcast on Radio 1 and 1Xtra across the weekend.

What is the full line up for Radio 1's Big Weekend 2020?

Friday, May 22, 2020

Radio 1 Dance Stage

19:30 - Armand van Helden

20:00 - Disclosure

20:30 - High Contrast

21:00 - CamelPhat

21:30 - The Black Madonna

22:00 - Solardo

22:30 - Hannah Wants

23:00 - Jamie Jones

23:30 - Bicep

23:59 - Fatboy Slim b2b Eats Everything

Saturday, May 23, 2020

Radio 1 Stage

11:30 - Sam Smith

12:30 - Anne-Marie

13:30 - Blossoms

14:30 - Mabel

15:30 - Lauv

16:30 - YUNGBLUD

17:30 - Becky Hill

18:30 - HAIM

19:30 - Aitch x AJ Tracey

20:30 - Doja Cat

Headliner Stage

11:00 - Katy Perry (2014)

12:00 - Coldplay (2016)

13:00 - Ed Sheeran (2018)

14:00 - Billie Eilish (2019)

15:00 - Kings of Leon (2017)

16:00 -Shawn Mendes (2018)

17:00 - One Direction (2014)

18:00 - Calvin Harris (2014)

19:00 - Bruno Mars (2013)

20:00 - Khalid (2019)

22:00 - Jay-Z (2012)

1Xtra Stage

07:30 - Jorja Smith (2018)

08:00 - Stefflon Don (2018)

08:30 - Aitch (2019)

09:00 - Afro B

09:30 - A$AP Rocky (2013)

10:00 - AJ Tracey (2019)

10:30 - Mahalia

11:30 - Dizzee Rascal (2013)3)

12:00 - Ms Banks

12:30 - Nas (2012)

13:00 - Pharrell (2014)

13:30 - Dave (2019)

14:00 - Koffee

16:00 - Snoop Dogg (2015)

16:30 - J Hus (2018)

18:00 - Alicia Keys (2010)

18:30 - Stormzy (2017)



Sunday, May 24, 2020

Radio 1 Stage

11:30 - Jonas Brothers

12:30 - Rita Ora

13:30 - Niall Horan

14:30 - Biffy Clyro

15:30 - Dermot Kennedy

16:30 - Sean Paul

17:30 - Declan McKenna

18:30 - Young T & Bugsey

19:30 - Rex Orange County

20:30 - Ellie Goulding

Headliner Stage

11:00 - Little Mix (2019)

12:00 - The 1975 (2019)

13:00 - Lady Gaga (2011)

14:00 - Stormzy (2019)

15:00 - Rihanna (2012)

16:00 - Mumford & Sons (2019)

17:00 - Miley Cyrus (2019)

18:00 - Muse (2015)

19:00 - Florence + the Machine (2018)

20:00 - twenty one pilots (2019)

21:00 - Foo Fighters (2015)

22:00 - Bring Me the Horizon (2016)