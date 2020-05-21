THREE new coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded at Southend Hospital while Basildon Hospital's death toll remains unchanged.

This brings the total for Basildon Hospital to 261 and 193 deaths at Southend.

At least one of the new deaths at Southend date back to May 16.

Combined with the 16 deaths recorded at the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust in Runwell brings the total number of deaths in south Essex hospitals from the virus to 470.

Elsewhere in Essex, the trust which runs Colchester Hospital continues to see the highest death toll, having recorded 313 deaths - however that trust also runs the nearby Ipswich Hospital.

There have been 177 deaths at the Mid-Essex trust, which runs Broomfield Hospital, while the Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, has recorded 198.

In total, a further 187 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,266.

Patients were aged between 14 and 98 years old.