Trains faced disruption this evening after a vehicle crashed into a bridge.

The crash caused delays this evening on Greater Anglia services between Wickford and Southminster, after a vehicle ploughed into a bridge near Battlesbridge.

Train services have since resumed in the last few minutes.

A spokesman from Greater Anglia said earlier this evening: "Due to a vehicle striking a bridge at Battlesbridge all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.

"Disruption is expected until further notice."

The train company issued a further statement, which read: "Disruption caused by a vehicle hitting a railway bridge earlier today at Battlesbridge has now ended."