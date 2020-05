Four more patients have died from coronavirus across Essex

Three of those died at the Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust, with one at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital.

All four died on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19.

No new deaths were reported at hospitals in south Essex.

The total deaths for the south of Essex stands at 458.

The total number of deaths in England and Wales now stands at almost 40,000, with a further 545 today.