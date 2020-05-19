NINE million easyJet passengers have had their travel details accessed by hackers, the airline has announced.

The Luton-based carrier said the figure includes 2,208 customers who had their credit card details exposed.

It insisted there is "no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused" due to the cyber attack.

EasyJet has begun contacting affected customers and pledged that they will all be informed by May 26.

The airline did not disclose when the cyber attack took place.