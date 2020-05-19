A MAN has been charged with murder following the death of a pub landlord.

Lawrence Bourke, 23, of Lister Road, Braintree, is due to appear via video link at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today following the incident on Sunday.

Essex Police have confirmed the man found dead at The Swiss Bell Pub in Mountbatten Road, Braintree, was landlord, Scott Gilhooly, 44.

A spokesman added: "A post mortem examination was carried out yesterday, which found he died as a result of stab wounds to the chest and neck.

"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Gilhooly’s death and anyone who has information that could assist with our enquiries is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101.

"Officers have also been carrying out patrols in the area and anyone with information is also urged to speak to them."

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org