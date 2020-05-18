A MAN has been charged for possessing a paedophile manual.

Police officers have charged 28-year-old Callum Leeder following an investigation in May last year.

The officers received a referral on May 6 this year relating to allegations indecent images of children had been accessed from an address in Chelmsford in May 2019.

Officers from the Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT) carried out an investigation and arrested a man on Friday.

Leeder, of Rubensgate, Chelmsford has been charged with being in possession of a paedophile manual.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on June 12.