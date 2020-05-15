THE A13 will be closed from tonight until Monday in Orsett for essential roadworks.
The road beneath the Orsett Cock roundabout at the junction with the A128 from 9pm tonight.
The closure will last until 5am on Monday.
There will be diversions in place via the exit slip and entry slip roads.
Essex Highways have adivsed people to avoid the area and only travel if absolutely necessary.
