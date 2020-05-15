THE A130 was closed in both directions due to a police incident.

Officers held traffic on the road in both directions between the junction with the A12 at Howe Green and Rettendon this morning.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at the A130 near Howe Green shortly before 7.40am.

"We attended and have ensure the man’s safety.

"The road had been closed for a short time but was then re-opened."