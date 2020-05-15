Vue - one of the country's the UK's biggest cinema chains has said they will enforce 'automatic social distancing' ahead of a possible nationwide reopening in July.

The company said there are talks ongoing with governments across Europe to plan for a safe return to screenings, following closures enforced by the Covid-19 crisis.

What have Vue said?

A spokesperson for Vue said: “We have been liaising closely with authorities across Europe to design operating procedures that can provide the degree of social distancing required and allow an experience for our customers and staff that is as safe as possible."

How cinemas could change

The chain, which has 91 cinemas in the UK and Ireland, said procedures include:

allowing families to isolate their seats from others via the online booking system

staggering screening times to reduce congestion

introducing “enhanced cleaning and employee protection protocols"

“We look forward to working further with the government and the UK Cinema Association in the coming days to demonstrate the specific steps we will take in the UK, including physically isolating family groups through our online booking systems, staggering film times to maintain social distancing and operate responsibly, and introducing enhanced cleaning and employee-protection protocols," the Vue spokesperson added.

The news comes after Tim Richards, founder and boss of Vue, said last week (May 5) that he was “hopeful” cinemas would reopen in time for the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, on July 17.