A THUG has been jailed for his involvement in a vicious attack which left a restaurant worker unconcious.

Steven Toms admitted to his role in the incident at McDonald's in Galleys Corner, Braintree and will now spend 26 months behind bars.

He and Ben Dyer were among a group of men who had gone into the restaurant with beer glasses and bottles in the early hours of April 19 last year.

A staff member asked the men to take the bottles outside because the restaurant does not have a premises licence for alcohol.

But the group became verbally abusive and refused.

An off-duty staff member tried to intervene and calm the situation down but Dyer continued to ignore the plea and put his glass on the floor.

As the staff member went to take the glass outside, Dyer and Toms grabbed him and pushed him to the floor.

Toms then stamped on his head, knocking him unconscious.

Police say CCTV images helped officers track down the duo and members of the public also helped identify the pair.

Both men handed themselves in and were later charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

They admitted the charges and were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, May 8.

Dyer, 29, of Crouch Drive, Witham, was given a six-month jail term suspended for 18 months and must complete rehabilitation activities.

He was given a four-month curfew, which will be monitored, and was banned from all licensed premises for four months.

Toms, 38, of Cherwell Way, Gorleston, had also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after punching his ex-partner in the face, knocking her unconscious.

He had attacked her after an argument at a relative’s home in Rayne on 10 October last year.

Toms admitted the charge and was jailed for a total of two years and two months for both incidents.