Sir Paul McCartney has reportedly increased his wealth by £50 million - landing a place in the top 10 of the annual music rich list.

The former Beatle, 77, is the richest musician in the UK, with a wealth of more than £800 million.

Sir Paul - whose wealth includes the fortune of his wife, American trucking heiress Nancy Shevell - is currently isolating at home in Rye with daughter Mary and her family.

Elsewhere the Sunday Times music rich list estimates Michael Flatley’s wealth at £206m, placing him one place higher than Sheeran, Sting and Rod Stewart, who are all ranked in 10th place with £200 million.

The Irish-American former dancer amassed a huge fortune with the help of his shows: Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and Fleet of Flames.

Sir Paul McCartney waves from outside his home in Rye

Rihanna has also neared the top of the UK’s music rich list after moving to Britain last year, beating the likes of Mick Jagger and Elton John.

The 32-year-old singer, originally from Barbados, qualifies for the list for the first time after her surprise move to London and has an estimated fortune of £468 million.

Her wealth has been boosted by the success of her Fenty cosmetics brand and other partnerships such as her lingerie line, as well as record sales from her eight albums.

Paul McCartney and Andrew Lloyd Webber remain the two richest British or British-based musicians – both valued at £800 million.

But Rihanna is a new entry at number three on the list, which is a precursor to the annual rich list that comes out on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Here is the full list:

1= Lord Lloyd-Webber £800m

1= Sir Paul McCartney £800m

3 Rihanna £468m

4 Sir Elton John £360m

5 Sir Mick Jagger £285m

6= Olivia and Dhani Harrison £270m

6= Keith Richards £270m

8 Sir Ringo Starr £260m

9 Michael Flatley £206m

10= Ed Sheeran £200m

10= Sir Rod Stewart £200m

10= Sting £200m