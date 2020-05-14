Supermarket chain Asda has adjusted the opening hours of its stores across the country.

The retailer has also advised shoppers on the quitest times to visit their branches for essential shopping.

Here's what you need to know.

What are the new opening times?

In a statement on ASDA's website, the supermarket said: "We have temporarily reduced the normal opening hours of our stores to 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday to ensure we can clean and fully re-stock our shelves ready for our customers."

When is the quietest time to shop at Asda?

Asda added the quietest times to shop are typically between 8pm and 10pm between Monday to Saturday.

Here's a round-up of what else Asda has changed for shoppers in recent weeks: