All 220 stores of DIY chain Wickes will be open by the end of this month - with more than 100 reopenings taking place on Thursday, May 14.

The national retailer previously opened six stores and following the trial period, the DIY company has taken the next steps to reopen all its branches.

How many shops will reopen and when?

A total of 106 shops will be open back up on Thursday, May 14, with the remaining 108 will opening their doors on Tuesday, May 19.

What new rules will be in place for shoppers?

All stores will follow new social distancing measures to ensure staff and customers are kept safe.

These include a limit on the number of customers who will be allowed in the store at a time, as well as safety markers on the floor.

Sanitising stations will also be available for customers to use.

What are the new opening times?

The opening hours at the reopened stores will be shorter. Many will open from either 7am or 8am and will close at 4pm or 5pm, depending on the branch.

The trading hours on Sundays remain unchanged, which are 10am to 4pm.

'Safety is a priority'

David Wood, the CEO of Wickes, said: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is always our absolute priority.

"In recent weeks we have taken time to review in great detail how to operate our stores safely in the wake of Covid-19 and we are confident we have put the right measures in place to achieve this.

"We have measured the customers' experience in the Wickes trial stores, with eight out of ten describing their experience as ‘excellent’ with regard to feeling ‘safe and secure’.

"This positive customer feedback is only possible thanks to the hard work of our store colleagues.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of them for how they have responded to the challenges posed by the pandemic in shifting focus to successfully serve our customers through click and collect and home delivery.

"We look forward to welcoming our customers back through our doors in the weeks ahead.”

Here are the stores that are reopening on Thursday, May 14 - the rest will follow next week: