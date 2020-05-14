I’m not from an acting background. In fact no one in my family has ever had any kind of career in the arts.

We’re from working class stock and we have the ‘not afraid to graft and get our hands grubby’ kind of working traditions.

Yet, for thirty odd years I’ve worked across theatre, television and film.

But during that time I can probably only name one other person I know as a friend who works professionally in the industry.

Last week I was on Twitter and someone asked a question, which gave me more than food for thought.

“First generation folks who work in the arts; Would your career be different had you had first hand role models or links to the industry?” I mean that’s a resounding yes.

The old adage of ‘it’s not what you know...’ is a cliché, but it is definitely ‘who you know’.

You have to back that up with talent, but if you know no one - as most professional industries will tell you - forging working relationships is almost impossible.

That’s why actors have to network and have agents who know the people who might employ you.

Although getting an agent is a task and a half I can tell you.

As a kid I was fortunate to have my first agent gifted to me shortly after I stepped into the industry.

If you’re able to ride that luck, as I did, that’s sort of how it works, but the trick is staying there.

I think that’s the toughest thing, as a working class player, because as an actor, being out of work is a regular occurrence, it’s par for the course.

But for someone like me, working class with no network of industry professionals, it always seems to be like I’m starting all over again - always trying to get back in for the first time.

I think that’s why I’ve broadened my artistic horizons; formed a rock band, write, direct, create, be a practitioner and give what I know to others.

It’s my way of fighting the system, discovering another route, to find a way back in to this incredible, unforgiving, ruthless, euphoric industry.

So, unwittingly, I’ve retained my family work ethos. I like to do, I’m a doer, I don’t like waiting around moping, or hoping, I want to make an impact, I strive to make things happen and I’m not afraid to graft and get my hands grubby.

Take heed the working class artists.

This column contains extracts from David Garlick’s forthcoming memoir, My Eyes, How Green! Broadway Davey G

