AMBULANCE service bosses have been told to address sexual harassment and offer more support for employees having mental health difficulties, following the death of three staff members.

A review into the East of England Ambulance NHS Trust (EEAST) was launched after three staff died suddenly in ten days last November.

The probe, undertaken by independent investigator Christine Carter, involved interviewing more than 40 witnesses, including the families of the three staff members.

As a result, 12 recommendations have been made including on how the Trust should deal with the death of a member of staff, that there should be training for managers in supporting staff struggling with their mental health and the to establish a programme of change and development to address sexual harassment.

Dorothy Hosein, EEAST chief executive officer, said they were already implementing the plan.

She said: “Losing three members of our staff in tragic circumstances is extremely sad.

"Each of these separate incidents reveals a deeply personal story and a terrible loss with a huge impact on families, close colleagues and across the wider service.

“We all know work and home life are not easily separated.

"Staff wellbeing is influenced by personal, family and other relationships and experiences, as well as their employment.

"This has not been reflected in some of our policies and management of issues, which are still too tightly focused on just workplace performance.”

“Every day our staff do fantastic work at the frontline of healthcare and often in very demanding circumstances.

"That is more true today than ever before.

"This investigation brings home clearly that the Trust must do more to support the mental health of staff if they suffer problems or anxiety in their private, family or work life.

“I am committed to instilling a culture which sees, respects and cares for all staff as individuals.

"To do this, we will move fast to improve our well-being policies and practice so they recognise and support the whole person, in and out of uniform.

This will mean taking rapid and robust action."