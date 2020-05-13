A MAN is due in court today charged with nearly fifty counts of hacking and blackmail.

Akash Sondhi, 26, of Hedingham Road, Chafford Hundred, has been charged with 47 offences in total, including 24 counts of unauthorised computer access with intent to commit other offences, 21 counts of blackmail and two counts of voyeurism.

The charges relate to incidents where young girls were blackmailed for intimate images over Snapchat, and are alleged to have taken place between 2015 and 2020.

Anyone with information about similar offences should call the Cyber Crime Unit on 101.

You can also report any instances of fraud to Action Fraud.